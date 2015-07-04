Here's Everything We Know About Beyon...

Here's Everything We Know About Beyonce's Bodyguard Julius de Boer

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Essence Magazine

The ever-present Julius does a damn good job at protecting BeyoncA© and family, but what do we really know about the man who watches over our National Treasure? Even if you don't know his name, you've more than likely seen Julius de Boer in photos or videos. The bodyguard, who has been working for BeyoncA© and Jay Z since 2008, can be spotted at all of the Queen's outings, moving paparazzi out of the way or shielding Miss Blue Ivy from the flash of photos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.

