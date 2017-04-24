Granite business to open at former car wash
A new business has received financial support from the Amsterdam Industrial Development Agency to move into the former Edson Street Car Wash. The AIDA Board of Directors last week approved issuing a $40,000 loan to Edward Kisiel, owner of EK Granite Stone, which will be paid back at 3.5 percent interest over 10 years.
