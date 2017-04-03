Gorillaz Prepping Immersive 'Spirit H...

Gorillaz Prepping Immersive 'Spirit House' Pop-Up Experiences in New York, Berlin, Amsterdam

Noodle of the Gorillaz poses with the Panasonic Jaguar Racing Formula E car during the Hong Kong ePrix, first round of the 2016/17 FIA Formula E Series on Oct. 9, 2016 in Hong Kong. Animated band Gorillaz are prepping an immersive pop-up experience called "Spirit House" that will hit New York, Berlin and Amsterdam in April and May. The collaboration with Sonos will give fans "exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology."

