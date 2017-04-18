Gift in name of boating victim to go for sonar

Gift in name of boating victim to go ...

A memorial fund created after the death of a young man on the Great Sacandaga Lake last summer is donating almost $30,000 toward sonar equipment for search and rescue missions. The Sean Craig Memorial Fund Inc. announced the donation Saturday toward the Fulton County Sheriff's Department for the purchase of equipment for use in the Fulton, Montgomery and Saratoga counties region.

