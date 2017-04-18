Gift in name of boating victim to go for sonar
A memorial fund created after the death of a young man on the Great Sacandaga Lake last summer is donating almost $30,000 toward sonar equipment for search and rescue missions. The Sean Craig Memorial Fund Inc. announced the donation Saturday toward the Fulton County Sheriff's Department for the purchase of equipment for use in the Fulton, Montgomery and Saratoga counties region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC