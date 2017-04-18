GASD approves $69.5M budget, holds ta...

GASD approves $69.5M budget, holds tax levy flat

Greater Amsterdam School District residents will vote next month on a 2017-18 budget totaling approximately $69.5 million, which includes no property levy tax increase. Greater Amsterdam Board of Education members Wednesday night unanimously approved a spending plan for next school year increasing appropriations by nearly $723,000, or 1.05 percent, and totals $69,511,563.

