Fultonville rescinds $18K raise for clerks

Tuesday Apr 25

The village board voted unanimously Monday night to rescind more than $18,000 in raises to village clerk-treasurer Tom DiMezza and his wife, deputy cerk Kathy DiMezza - one action taken during a more than three-hour meeting in which complaints and greivances about the married couple's long tenure serving the village were aired by the public and the board. At the center of the controversy was the increased compensation the board chose to pay Tom DiMezza for what they say was to train his replacement, Kelley O'Kosky.

