Former Amsterdam employee pleads guilty to Workers' Comp fraud

1 hr ago

A former Amsterdam employee pleaded guilty to defrauding the Workers' Compensation system of $15,000, according to state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. William Forte, 51, of Coolidge Road, Amsterdam, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Amsterdam City Court to attempted workers' compensation fraud, a misdemeanor, with restitution in the amount of $15,000, according to Leahy Scott.

