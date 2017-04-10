Former Amsterdam employee pleads guilty to Workers' Comp fraud

A former Amsterdam employee pleaded guilty to defrauding the Workers' Compensation system of $15,000, according to state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. William Forte, 51, of Coolidge Road, Amsterdam, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Amsterdam City Court to attempted workers' compensation fraud, a misdemeanor, with restitution in the amount of $15,000, according to Leahy Scott.

