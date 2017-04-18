Eye on Business: North Creek Trading Post
The Holy Grail has been found for gun lovers, and it's tucked away in a sleepy little ski town in the southern Adirondacks. In 2011 Rick Bennett realized a dream he had contemplated for years when he turned his personal firearms collection into the North Creek Trading Post; a bastion of guns, ammo, reloading and hunting supplies that rivals even the large chain stores in the far away Albany or Plattsburgh.
