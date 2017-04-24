County tables vote for F-MCC resolutions
The first resolution was under old business and was to approve the sale of land at the college to the Fulmont College Association for more student housing. The resolution also requested approval for a new FM landscaping project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC