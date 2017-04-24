County OKs Dollar General in Amsterdam
A plan to build a new Dollar General Store at the site of the former car wash on East Main Street in the city of Amsterdam is moving forward. The Montgomery County Planning Board approved Thursday the site plan for a 9,100 square-foot commercial retail store at 201 E. Main St. during their monthly meeting.
