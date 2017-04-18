Community supports abandoned, injured...

Community supports abandoned, injured dog found in Amsterdam

Thursday Apr 20

Photo submitted A picture from the Amsterdam Police Department's GoFundMe page shows Princess, an injured dog found abandoned in the city. Less than 12 hours after the Amsterdam Police Department started a fundraising campaign Thursday to help an abandoned injured dog, nearly half of the $10,000 goal had been reached.

Amsterdam, NY

