City settles Riverlink restaurant contract dispute, terms amended
Amsterdam officials reached an agreement with the operator of River's Edge Cafe before a planned arbitration session later this month. The agreement includes a shift in maintenance responsibilities and brings new revenue for the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminals
|Tue
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC