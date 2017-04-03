City settles Riverlink restaurant con...

City settles Riverlink restaurant contract dispute, terms amended

Amsterdam officials reached an agreement with the operator of River's Edge Cafe before a planned arbitration session later this month. The agreement includes a shift in maintenance responsibilities and brings new revenue for the city.

