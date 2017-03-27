City rolling out more bus stops next week
Amsterdam residents should be able to ride a city bus a little easier soon with additional stops and more precise arrival times. The Amsterdam Transportation Department will implement additional bus stops on Friday, April 7, along the "gold" and "purple" routes within the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC