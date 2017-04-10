City Clerk reminds residents of garage sale regulations
Amsterdam officials want to remind city residents they are required to register garage and yard sales, along with adhering to recently enacted regulations restricting the frequency and length of such sales. City Clerk Susan Alibozek wants to remind residents the garage sale ordinance is effective, because it was approved in October when such sales were winding down for the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC