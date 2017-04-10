Charter change eyed for raises
Amsterdam officials need to amend the city charter to implement the mayor's proposed salary increase for the elected position of controller, but some aldermen appear uneasy with the proposal. Fifth Ward Alderman James Martuscello has proposed a local law amending the city charter to allow for an increase or decrease the compensation for the elected positions of mayor, alderpersons and controller at the beginning of any fiscal year.
