Celebrating Earth Day at Schoharie Crossing
Despite chilly, windy weather, Eva Mycek of Amsterdam climbs atop metal playground apparatus at the Schoharie Creek Boat Launch during Canal Clean Sweep Saturday as people clean the park grounds behind her. David Bielawa of Amsterdam, a groundskeeper for the Schoharie Creek State Historic Site ,volunteers his time to scrape debris away from the curb at the Schoharie Creek Boat Launch Saturday during the statewide Canal Clean Sweep.
