Bystanders lift car off Amsterdam woman, sheriff said
Bystanders kept a car that flipped Tuesday night from crushing the driver who was partly ejected from the car and pinned, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Tatiana E. Boyer's car rolled over several times along McDonald Drive and then pinned her between the ground and the vehicle when it came to rest, deputies said.
