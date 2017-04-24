Bystanders lift car off Amsterdam wom...

Bystanders lift car off Amsterdam woman, sheriff said

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Bystanders kept a car that flipped Tuesday night from crushing the driver who was partly ejected from the car and pinned, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Tatiana E. Boyer's car rolled over several times along McDonald Drive and then pinned her between the ground and the vehicle when it came to rest, deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges Apr 7 Root Canal 1
Criminals Apr 4 CopwatchNYC 1
Nathan Brooks Mar '17 YouWantThis 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC