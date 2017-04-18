Bus director hopes more riders, adver...

Bus director hopes more riders, advertisements boost revenue

Commuter runs and pre-sold bulk ticket purchases are the primary sources of revenue for the Amsterdam Transportation Department since a leadership change in December, but warmer weather and advertising are expected to bolster earnings. Transportation Department Director Fabrizia Rodriguez said the city bus service has generated $18,873 from Dec. 1 through March.

