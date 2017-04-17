Amsterdam police seek help locating wanted persons
The Amsterdam Police Department announced Monday a "warrant sweep" for several individuals believed to be living in Fulton County, who all reportedly have a bench warrant issued for their arrest. Police encouraged the following wanted people to turn themselves in at the Amsterdam Public Safety Building, 1 Guy Park Ave. Extension: Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of a wanted person can call the APD at 842-1100 ext.
