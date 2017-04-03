Aldermen to vote on AIDA appointment

Aldermen to vote on AIDA appointment

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam aldermen ended up not having to look far to fill a recent vacancy on the Amsterdam Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors. The Common Council is scheduled to vote today on appointing Michael McKenney to serve on the AIDA board, which he resigned from in February due to personal issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Mar 27 Really 8
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at April 03 at 3:05PM EDT

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC