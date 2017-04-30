Aldermen tap sewer fund balance, twea...

Aldermen tap sewer fund balance, tweak APD budget

1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam aldermen have nearly completed their review of the mayor's budget proposal for 2017-18 after finalizing amendments to the police department allocations and dipping into fund balance. The Common Council held its fourth budget workshop meeting Tuesday and finalized amendments to Mayor Michael Villa's budget proposal for the police department, as well as allocating some of the sewer fund balance to a contingency fund.

