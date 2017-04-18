Aldermen increase projected ambulance revenue in budget
Amsterdam aldermen are betting the city's proposed city ambulance service will yield revenue beyond the mayor's projection for the next fiscal year, which could be used to help offset cuts to the Amsterdam Police Department. The Common Council held its first budget workshop Monday and made a few initial amendments to Mayor Michael Villa's proposed 2017-18 spending plan totaling nearly $25.85 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|Apr 7
|Root Canal
|1
|Criminals
|Apr 4
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar '17
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC