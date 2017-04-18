Aldermen increase projected ambulance...

Aldermen increase projected ambulance revenue in budget

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam aldermen are betting the city's proposed city ambulance service will yield revenue beyond the mayor's projection for the next fiscal year, which could be used to help offset cuts to the Amsterdam Police Department. The Common Council held its first budget workshop Monday and made a few initial amendments to Mayor Michael Villa's proposed 2017-18 spending plan totaling nearly $25.85 million.

