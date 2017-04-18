Aldermen consider proposal to widen user fee abatement
A proposal to widen eligibility for the city's user fee abatement has gotten even wider to include commercial and industrial properties along with adding single unit residential homes. Fifth Ward Alderman James Martuscello presented his proposed local law to amend the city code to allow for user fee abatements to include single-unit residential properties and commercial or industrial properties.
