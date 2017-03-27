Two houses may be demolished following landslide
Two vacant homes may need to be demolished in Amsterdam after a retaining wall broke, spurring a mudslide onto Forbes Avenue, according to city officials. City Engineer Richard Miller said Tuesday the homes at 36-34 Kreisel Terrace and 192 Forbes St. will probably need to be demolished to stabilize the slope between the two properties.
