Two houses may be demolished following landslide

22 min ago

Two vacant homes may need to be demolished in Amsterdam after a retaining wall broke, spurring a mudslide onto Forbes Avenue, according to city officials. City Engineer Richard Miller said Tuesday the homes at 36-34 Kreisel Terrace and 192 Forbes St. will probably need to be demolished to stabilize the slope between the two properties.

