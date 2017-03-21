Tri-county blotter

Summer M. Hill, 28, of 1116 Route 10, Caroga Lake, was charged by Fulton County sheriff's deputies on March 9 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating in violation of license restrictions, and three separate seatbelt infractions due to varying ages in children. Deputies said allegedly operated a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

