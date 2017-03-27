Tri-county blotter

A driver was ticketed on two charges following an accident investigated by Fulton County sheriff's deputies at 7:10 a.m. March 13 on County Highway 103 in the town. Deputies said Victor Burgos, 37, of 71 Franklin Ave., Hartford, Ct., was ticketed on charges of failure to stay right and a driving on slope violation.

