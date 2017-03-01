Town of Amsterdam assessor mistake co...

Town of Amsterdam assessor mistake cost $263K

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Montgomery County Legislature voted to approve a tax assessment reduction on a town of Amsterdam property Tuesday night which cost the county $263,458. Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort said the legislature had to agree to the tax assessment reduction because it was caused by a clerical error made by the town of Amsterdam assessor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Feb 28 YouKnowIt 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC