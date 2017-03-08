Three Amsterdam teens face murder charge following shooting

Three Amsterdam teenagers are being charged with murder after 23-year-old Alexander Martuscello was found dead Thursday with an alleged gunshot wound in his Glen Avenue home, according to police reports. Amsterdam City Court Judge Lisa Lorman arraigned 19-year-old Christopher Malave Jr., 18-year-old Raymond Matros and a 16-year-old male Thursday evening, with all three facing the felony charge of second-degree murder.

