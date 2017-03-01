Startupbootcamp launches Mexico fintech programme

Startupbootcamp, the global accelerator network dedicated to scaling entrepreneurial innovation, has announced its expansion to the Latin American market through the launch of a dedicated fintech program in Mexico today. Following the success of other Startupbootcamp Fintech programs in London, Amsterdam, New York, Singapore and Mumbai, Startupbootcamp FinTech aims to accelerate Latin American startups by providing them with funding and mechanisms to grow through mentoring, access to corporate partners and clients, and taking advantage of Mexico City as a launchpad.

