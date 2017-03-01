Startupbootcamp launches Mexico finte...

Startupbootcamp launches Mexico fintech programme

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Finextra Research news

Startupbootcamp, the global accelerator network dedicated to scaling entrepreneurial innovation, has announced its expansion to the Latin American market through the launch of a dedicated fintech program in Mexico today. Following the success of other Startupbootcamp Fintech programs in London, Amsterdam, New York, Singapore and Mumbai, Startupbootcamp FinTech aims to accelerate Latin American startups by providing them with funding and mechanisms to grow through mentoring, access to corporate partners and clients, and taking advantage of Mexico City as a launchpad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks 22 hr YouKnowIt 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 01 at 5:00PM EST

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC