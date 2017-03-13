Spring Art Preview

The Whitney has been on a critical roll since it relocated, in 2015. Will the hot streak continue with its first Biennial in the meatpacking district? The show's sixty-three artists are a multifarious lot, from the New Mexico-based upstart known as Puppies Puppies and the local activists in Occupy Museums to the painters Tala Madani, who was born in Tehran and works in L.A., and Jo Baer, an octogenarian American expat in Amsterdam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.