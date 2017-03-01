Quick snowstorm causes multiple crashes

Quick snowstorm causes multiple crashes

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam police responded to a flurry of motor vehicle crashes Friday night as sudden snowstorm left city streets slick, according to reports. One patrol car was left in "pretty bad shape" after a state Department of Transportation plow reportedly slid down the Market Street hill and crashed into it, according to Amsterdam Police Chief Gregory Culick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Feb 28 YouKnowIt 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC