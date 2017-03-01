Quick snowstorm causes multiple crashes
Amsterdam police responded to a flurry of motor vehicle crashes Friday night as sudden snowstorm left city streets slick, according to reports. One patrol car was left in "pretty bad shape" after a state Department of Transportation plow reportedly slid down the Market Street hill and crashed into it, according to Amsterdam Police Chief Gregory Culick.
