Mudslide on Forbes Street caused by leak in basement
Two Amsterdam residents were evacuated from their Forbes Street home Monday afternoon after a retaining wall behind an adjacent vacant home broke and caused a landslide. Phil Bracchi, general foreman for the city Department of Public Works, said there was a leak in the basement of 36-34 Kreisel Terrace, after a "copper tubing blew off."
