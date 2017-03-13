Montgomery County braces for nor'east...

Montgomery County braces for nor'easter with 2 feet of snow

Read more: Recorder

Montgomery County is preparing for potentially two feet of snow by Wednesday due to a nor'easter that was likely to hit the region today. New York is currently under a state of emergency and Amsterdam and the village of Fonda are currently under snow emergencies.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 13 at 9:25PM EDT

