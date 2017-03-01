Montgomery County approves antenna

The Montgomery County Legislature approved a third county antenna lease for a radio tower in the town of Minden Tuesday, the final link in the county's $3.2 million project to upgrade its emergency response radio system. Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith told the legislature the third antenna is necessary for the county's project to provide a VHF high-band radio signal to every part of the county, enabling for the first time the ability for all emergency personnel to communicate using the same radio frequency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.