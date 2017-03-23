McQuade celebrates 102 years
Stacia McQuade, a longtime resident of Amsterdam, celebrated her 102nd birthday with a small ethnic party at the home of her daughter, Theresa Killough, of Wickenburg, Arizona. The party consisted of specialty foods such as golumpki, pierogi, and polish sausage.
