MCBDC looks at specialist post after Whelly's departure to city

55 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Montgomery County Business Development Center may restructure an economic development specialist position within its office following a recent departure, according to CEO Kenneth Rose. Danielle Whelly left the county position to become assistant recreation director for the city of Amsterdam.

