Local officials read to GASD students
Local officials read to elementary school students within the Greater Amsterdam School District on Friday as part of Read Across America Day, during which children also gained insight into some jobs in the government. Mayor Michael Villa and Samantha Bonanno, of the city Recreation Department, visited Faith Beidl's fifth-grade class at Marie Curie Institute of Engineering and Communications and read to students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Feb 28
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC