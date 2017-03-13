Kinderhook and Patriot banks to merge by year's end
Patriot Federal Bank branches in Montgomery and Fulton counties are expected to remain open after a merger with Kinderhook Bank Corp. is finalized at the end of the year. Kinderhook Bank Corp. and Patriot Federal Bank announced Friday the companies have agreed to merge in an "all-stock transaction," which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.
