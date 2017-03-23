Johnstown considers smoke-free park idea

Johnstown considers smoke-free park idea

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Officials may consider making city properties like parks tobacco-free after hearing a representative of Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties address the Common Council Monday night at City Hall. Tricia Terleckey, community engagement coordinator for Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties, gave a presentation on the Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC