IDA to focus on Exit 29 site, regional branding in 2017
CEO Kenneth Rose said the state requires the IDA to create measurements or "goals" each year and then report back on those measurements that were previously adopted. "To know whether or not we hit those measurements that we set for ourselves as an agency and as a board," Rose said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC