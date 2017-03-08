IDA to focus on Exit 29 site, regiona...

IDA to focus on Exit 29 site, regional branding in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Recorder

CEO Kenneth Rose said the state requires the IDA to create measurements or "goals" each year and then report back on those measurements that were previously adopted. "To know whether or not we hit those measurements that we set for ourselves as an agency and as a board," Rose said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 12 at 7:16PM EDT

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC