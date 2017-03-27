Forecasted winter storm extends city's alternate parking
Amsterdam residents will need to continue the daily shuffling of vehicles on city streets a little longer than expected as the area faces another forecasted snowstorm. Mayor Michael Villa ordered an extension Thursday of the city's alternate parking regulations into Monday morning, which he did to allow the Department of Public Works to clear streets if a forecasted winter storm hits the region.
