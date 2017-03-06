Fonda library will display artwork by Jane Riley for March
The Frothingham Free Library at 28 Main St. in Fonda is very proud to be displaying artwork of Jane Riley for the month of March. Jane taught high school Spanish in Amsterdam for several years.
