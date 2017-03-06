Dutch election wide open as all vie to pick up Wilders votes
The Dutch election was wide open going into the last full week of campaigning, as support for the populist message of Geert Wilders declined and Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed to pick up the balance. With polls showing five parties are now in contention to place first in the March 15 vote, leaders tried to capitalize on the opening over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Feb 28
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC