Community embraces family after fire destroys home

An Amsterdam couple lost their material possessions when a blaze tore through their Arnold Avenue home earlier this month, but the outpouring of support from community members has made moving forward a little bit easier. Angela Santos awoke to the sound of her mother, Jackie, banging on her door around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Jackie couldn't get her phone to work and her home next door at 68 Arnold Ave., was ablaze.

