City rec center proposal resurfaces as repairs at Bacon are needed
Amsterdam officials are seeking to rekindle talks about constructing a new recreation facility in the city as the Greater Amsterdam School District faces mounting repairs needed at the former Clara S. Bacon Elementary School. Amsterdam Recreation Department Director Robert Spagnola approached the Greater Amsterdam Board of Education on Wednesday about the proposal to construct a new recreation facility on district-owned property.
