City rec center proposal resurfaces a...

City rec center proposal resurfaces as repairs at Bacon are needed

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam officials are seeking to rekindle talks about constructing a new recreation facility in the city as the Greater Amsterdam School District faces mounting repairs needed at the former Clara S. Bacon Elementary School. Amsterdam Recreation Department Director Robert Spagnola approached the Greater Amsterdam Board of Education on Wednesday about the proposal to construct a new recreation facility on district-owned property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks Mar 7 YouWantThis 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC