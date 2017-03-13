City planners sideline leather brining proposal
Neighboring property owners and Amsterdam Planning Commission members expressed reservations about allowing a proposed leather brining business, because the applicant has had numerous code violations. Tom Hohenforst, owner of Hohenforst Machinery Co., appeared Thursday night before the city Planning Commission with more information about his proposal to conduct the manufacturing activity of leather brining at his 298 Forest Ave. facility.
