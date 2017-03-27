City officials seek public input on p...

City officials seek public input on proposed cell towers

Amsterdam officials are inviting residents to ask questions and provide feedback next week on a proposal to place two cell phone towers within in the city. Deputy Mayor and 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Majewski has scheduled a Public Safety Committee meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at Amsterdam City Hall, because the aldermen seeking public input on the proposal to install two cellular transmission poles.

