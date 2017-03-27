City officials seek public input on proposed cell towers
Amsterdam officials are inviting residents to ask questions and provide feedback next week on a proposal to place two cell phone towers within in the city. Deputy Mayor and 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Majewski has scheduled a Public Safety Committee meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at Amsterdam City Hall, because the aldermen seeking public input on the proposal to install two cellular transmission poles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC