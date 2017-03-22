City health insurance costs expected to exceed budget
Amsterdam is about to exceed funds budgeted for health insurance costs with more than three months remaining this fiscal year, which could lead to an around $1.5 million gap if expenses keep pace. City Controller Matthew Agresta said he recently talked to Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa about trying to "curtail any unnecessary spending" for this fiscal year, because health insurance costs are much higher than anticipated.
