Chorus to hold classics concert

Gabriel Faure's Requiem will be the centerpiece of the Mohawk Valley Chorus' annual Classics Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, , at the United Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. The concert, conducted by MVC director David M. Rossi and accompanied by Bradley Gregg, features guest artist Alfred V. Fedak on the organ. In addition to the FaurA© requiem, the chorus will sing Jeffery L. Ames' In Remembrance and Randall Thompson's Alleluia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.