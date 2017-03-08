Chorus to hold classics concert
Gabriel Faure's Requiem will be the centerpiece of the Mohawk Valley Chorus' annual Classics Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, , at the United Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. The concert, conducted by MVC director David M. Rossi and accompanied by Bradley Gregg, features guest artist Alfred V. Fedak on the organ. In addition to the FaurA© requiem, the chorus will sing Jeffery L. Ames' In Remembrance and Randall Thompson's Alleluia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Tue
|YouWantThis
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC