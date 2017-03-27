Child Advocacy Center fundraising for office in Amsterdam
The Child Advocacy Center will be fundraising throughout the month of April in order to furnish the new satellite office opening in the town of Amsterdam. April is "Prevent Child Abuse Month."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Mar 27
|Really
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC